Aleksandar Rakic again rips Jiri Prochazka pre-UFC 300: ‘You can’t become a samurai by reading a book’

Aleksandar Rakic is tired of hearing about Jiri Prochazka’s “fake samurai sh*t.”

This Saturday night, April 13, Rakic will look to get back into the win column after going down due to a leg injury in the third round of his clash with former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in May 2022. This time, ‘Rocket’ will be tasked with trying to take out another ex-titleholder, Jiri Prochazka.

Shortly after their UFC 300 showdown became official, Rakic went on the record calling Prochazka a “clown” and denouncing the Czech’s affinity for the samurai code. “I don’t care about him and this fake samurai shit that he’s doing,” Rakic said in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Rakic echoed a similar sentiment while speaking to members of the media days ahead of the UFC’s next landmark event.

Aleksandar Rakic on Jiri Prochazka: 'I said he’s a fake samurai, because you cannot become a samurai after just reading a book.' pic.twitter.com/s381XkUr5w — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) April 10, 2024

“I said he’s a fake samurai because you cannot become a samurai after just reading a book,” Rakic said at Wednesday’s UFC media event. “If you’re a samurai, you need to live [like] this for a long time and not for the last 2-3 years. So that’s why I said he’s a fake samurai.”

Aleksandar Rakic gunning for a uFC title Opportunity with a win over Prochazka

Aleksandar Rakic is 6-2 under the UFC banner, his lone losses being a split decision to Volkan Oezdemir and his injury TKO against Blachowicz. A win over Jiri Prochazka would undoubtedly be a feather in his cap, as it could put him in a position to challenge the winner of UFC 300’s headlining act between current 205-pound king Alex Pereira and challenger Jamahal Hill.

Prochazka looks to bounce back from his first loss inside the Octagon after suffering a second-round KO at the hands of Pereira in November. Overall, ‘Denisa’ is 29-4-1 in MMA, and 3-1 in the UFC.

Check out Aleksandar Rakic’s full appearance at Wednesday’s UFC media day below: