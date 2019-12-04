Alberto Del Rio Plans To Retire Tito Ortiz This Weekend

Spread the word!













WWE star Alberto Del Rio will face off against Tito Ortiz on Saturday at Combate Americas. In what will be a retirement fight for the “Hunnington Beach Bad Boy” according to Del Rio.

Despite being a heavy underdog, the former professional wrestler is obviously confident. However, some people including Chael Sonnen believe the fight will likely be fixed, something Del Rio rubbished when talking to Ariel Helwani. (H/T Ariel Helwani MMA Show)

“I think it’s pretty stupid for someone like him to say stuff like that because we have two individuals, two athletes, two Mexican-Americans working their ass off. For someone like Sonnen to come and say something like that is disrespectful.”

For those who don’t know Del Rio actually does have some background in MMA. During the years 2001 – 2010 he competed all over the world and picked up nine wins including a victory over UFC veteran Brad Kohler. He even fought Mirko Cro Cop, it didn’t go well but he fought him.

However, the 42-year-old has not competed since 2010 when he lost via TKO but that won’t be an issue for Del Rio who plans take Ortiz’s legacy this weekend. Both men have put up their respective UFC and WWE belts, but Del Rio insists its about more than that.

“In order to get a title, you have to put hours and hours of sweat, blood, and tears in order to accomplish those awards,” Del Rio said. “So, it’s not so much about taking the belt, it’s taking his legacy. For me, it’s going to be amazing to kick his ass and then take that UFC title and put it in my trophy room.”

Del Rio believes he won’t only take his legacy but Saturday night he will end the career of the MMA legend.

“I’m ready to end his career because he’s going to have to retire after this fight.”

Do you think Alberto Del Rio stands a chance against Tito Ortiz?