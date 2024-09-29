Ailin Perez Explains Viral Post-Fight Twerking Celebration at UFC Paris Amid Harsh Criticism

Ariel Helwani wasn’t a fan of Ailin Perez’s viral post-fight celebration at UFC Paris.

On Saturday, ‘Fiona’ returned to the Octagon for a scrap with Russian standout Darya Zheleznyakova in The City of Light. Despite looking like she was near death while stepping on the scale 36 hours earlier, Perez didn’t miss a beat when it was time to take care of business. Dragging ‘The Iron Lady’ down to the mat, Perez secured a submission victory via arm triangle in the opening round.

While her performance was impressive, it was her post-fight antics that had everyone talking. Immediately after the tap-out, Perez popped up and twerked right in her opponent’s face.

The disrespectful showing was lambasted by pundits, including MMA journalist Ariel Helwani who voiced his disapproval while sharing a clip of the incident on X.

The level of disrespect. My word. pic.twitter.com/ryCEFVX9Lg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 28, 2024

Ailin Perez responds to Ariel Helwani

Getting wind of Helwani’s comments, Perez responded on social media and suggested that her actions were in response to some trash-talk Zheleznyakova had thrown her way ahead of their fight.

“My friend Ariel Helwani, Darya said some very disrespectful things about me before the fight so I had to do it,” Perez replied. “I would love to tell you more about it on your new show.”

With the win, Perez moved to 4-1 inside the Octagon and is sitting on a four-fight win streak after coming up short in her promotional debut in 2022.