Ailin Perez Twerks in Her Opponent’s Face Following 1st Round Arm Triangle – UFC Paris Highlights

Despite looking rough on the scale 36 hours earlier, rising contender Ailin Perez delivered another impressive showing inside the Octagon at UFC Paris.

Squaring off with Russian standout Darya Zheleznyakova in The City of Light, Perez promptly put her clinch game and grappling skills to work. Approaching the final minute of the round, Perez managed to muscle Zheleznyakova down to the mat and quickly worked her way into position for an arm triangle. Locking in the hold from half guard, ‘The Iron Lady’ had no choice but to tap out, handing Perez her first finish inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Ailin Perez def. Darya Zheleznyakova submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:52 of Round 1.

Immediately following the tap out, Perez popped to her feet and jumped straight into her patented twerking celebration. Adding insult to injury, she practically did it right in Zheleznyakova’s face and readjusted even as the Russian tried to move away from the Argentinian’s ample backside.

With the win, Perez is now 4-1 under the UFC banner and 11-2 overall.

Check out highlights from Ailin Perez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova at UFC Paris:

AILIN PEREZ GETS THE SUBMISSION WIN IN ROUND ONE 🔒 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/f0J3u2ZU0e — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2024