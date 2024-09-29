Things Get Heated Between Ailin Perez and Tracy Cortez: ‘OnlyFans Will Help You With That’

Ailin Perez and Tracy Cortez traded barbs on social media.

On Saturday, Perez earned her fourth-straight win inside the Octagon via an opening-round arm triangle choke submission over Russian standout Darya Zheleznyakova. It was a surprisingly dominant performance from ‘Fiona’ considering 36 hours prior, she looked like she was about to pass out from an especially brutal weight cut.

Ailin Perez's extreme weight cut before her UFC fight worried fans 😳#UFC pic.twitter.com/Mo2drEhzfk — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) September 27, 2024

Cortez, who competes one weight class below Perez at flyweight, threw some shade at Perez on Friday after the Argentinian weighed in 0.6 pounds over the limit for her scrap with Zheleznyakova at UFC Paris.

“Y’all won’t catch me talking sh** here on social media BUT my oh MY how the tables have turned,” Cortez wrote on X. “136.6 [pounds] lol”

The post was in response to a dig Perez took at Cortez in July after Cortez was forced to cut her hair to make weight for a clash with ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas.

UFC fighter Tracy Cortez just had to cut her hair off to make weight 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IMyXd0OIfn — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 12, 2024

Not content to stop there, Cortez followed up her post with another shortly after — this time taking a shot at Perez for having an OnlyFans account.

“The @onlyfans will help you with that 20% deduction.”

Ailin Perez snaps back at Tracy Cortez Following latest win

After securing the victory and delivering yet another viral post-fight celebration, Ailin Perez snapped back at Cortez.

“I would rather lose 20% of my purse than half my hair along with the fight @TracyCortezmma.”

‘Fiona’ also welcomed a potential scrap with Cortez.

“@TracyCortezmma, if you want to fight, let’s do it. You fought at 135 before. I’ll even make weight this time for you, I promise or you scared and are going to block me like you do your replies on X.”

Tracy is scared because she talks a lot about me without tagging me 🤣😂 I’m not surprised being that you lost to a strawweight 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/RdcixoLNB8 — Ailín “Fiona” 👑 Pérez (@AiluPerezUFC) September 29, 2024

With Cortez and Perez competing in separate weight classes, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the two throw hands inside the Octagon. Instead, we’ll just have to sit back and watch two of the UFC’s hottest acts throw verbal jabs on social media.