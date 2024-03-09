Video – Adin Ross takes a body shot from UFC star Alex Pereira, immediately regrets his decision

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross really wanted to know what it felt like to get punched in the body by a UFC champion. Light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira was happy to assist.

Adin Ross does the body shot challenge with Alex Pereira 😬😂



— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 9, 2024

As if that weren’t a bad enough decision, Ross decided to do one better by taking a leg kick from the two-division GLORY Kickboxing world champion.

Adin Ross let UFC champion Alex Pereira kick him in the leg



— Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 9, 2024

Clearly, ‘Poatan’ was only giving Ross a small taste of the power he possesses, but even that was enough to send the influencer limping around the ring and writhing in pain.

Alex Pereira tackles Adin Ross before he headlines UFC 300

Alex Pereira is one of the heaviest hitters in all of MMA, as evidenced by his highlight-reel knockouts of former world champions Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. After just seven fights inside the Octagon, Pereira has already won the middleweight and light heavyweight titles, the latter coming via a vicious second-round KO against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in November.

On Saturday, April 13, Pereira will return to the Octagon to headline the promotion’s next landmark event, UFC 300, against former 205-pound titleholder Jamahal Hill.

‘Sweet Dreams’ was forced to relinquish the title in July after sustaining an Achilles injury during a charity basketball game. Hill is 12-1 in his mixed martial arts career, his lone loss coming against Paul Craig after sustaining an arm injury in the opening round. He bounced back with four straight victories, including a title-winning performance against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last year.

Does Alex Pereira remain champion after UFC 300 next month?