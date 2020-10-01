The war of words between middleweight kingpin, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, and former two-time light heavyweight best, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has taken a rather dark, personal turn this afternoon.

Fresh from a two-round demolition of the then-undefeated powerhouse, Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa at UFC 253 last weekend on ‘Fight Island’ – Adesanya has stoked the flames once more in regards to a much-speculated pairing with developing rival, Jones.

The two have been linked with a massive pairing ever since Adesanya’s middleweight title unification success opposite Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker at UFC 243 last October – claiming he’d follow Rochester native, Jones to the heavyweight division after the latter’s decision to vacate the light heavyweight throne, ahead of a planned leap in weight class.

Involved in another exchange on Twitter this afternoon, Jones claimed City Kickboxing head coach, Eugene Bareman doesn’t believe his student is ready for the former, asking what Adesanya’s father thinks how a potential matchup would play out.

“I’m curious to hear what his (Israel Adesanya’s) father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene (Bareman) definitely doesn’t.“

Adesanya responded to the Jackson-Wink MMA mainstay’s comments, claiming Jones’ late mother, Camille, would be disappointed in her son.

“My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become.“

While Adesanya has called for a matchup with streaking contender, Jared ‘The Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier if the Texan scores a statement win over soon to be common-foe, Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 254 on October 24 next – Jones is taking time to increase his mass with a rigorous strength and conditioning program ahead of his expected heavyweight debut.

With many calls for an immediate title shot opposite current champion, Stipe Miocic – it seems Jones will have to lay in wait while Miocic and one-time title challenger, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou run back their 2018 meeting sometime in the future first.