Israel Adesanya still wants to fight Jon Jones even though “Bones” has moved up to heavyweight.

For months now, Adesanya and Jones have traded shots at one another and the middleweight champ had the plan of fighting Jones in the summer of 2021. Yet, with Jones vacating the belt and looking to move up to heavyweight many thought that fight wouldn’t happen. But, the middleweight champion says he still wants that fight.

“I still have that in mind, it’s still part of my plan,” Adesanya said at virtual media day (via MMAFighting). “But let me ask you this, how many years has Jon Jones been in the UFC? And he only just moved up in weight, right?

“So why would he or anyone else expect me to move up in weight, when I just got the belt, rather than defend my belt like he has and create a legacy before jumping up in weight. So I’m sticking to my plan. I’m never going to let anyone make me fold, or make me make a move ahead of schedule. I’m sticking to my plan.”

Before any of that can happen, Israel Adesanya will need to beat Paulo Costa at UFC 253. It is no doubt a dangerous fight, but for Adesanya he doesn’t think the Brazilian is as good of a striker than any of his past opponents.

“Even in kickboxing, he’s not one of the best,” Adesanya said. “I’ve faced way better strikers. That’s not even close. He’s definitely not the best fighter. I think [Anderson] Silva is a better striker than him, [Robert] Whittaker is a different striker than him, but can be better.

“Yeah, he’s not the best striker I’ve fought, but he’s dangerous, though. That’s one thing you have to remember. But he has to remember, so am I.”

Would you want to see Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones?