Abus Magomedov reveals plot to ‘smash’ Israel Adesanya following explosive UFC Paris victory

Off the back of his spectacular 19-second front kick and strikes knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night Paris last weekend, German promotional newcomer, Abus Magomedov has claimed he and his team have a plan in place to “smash” middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya already.

Magomedov, who improved to 25-4-1 as a professional last weekend in his quickfire knockout win over the aforenoted, Stoltzfus – grabbed the Philadelphia native’s attention with a massive front kick in the opening exchange of their UFC Paris matchup before storming forward – landing a series of strikes and securing a breathtaking 19-second knockout win.

Abus Magomedov previews a future fight with Israel Adesanya

Speaking with assembled media following his UFC Paris win, Abus Magomedov, a prior contender under the PFL and KSW banner, previewed a potential future fight against current middleweight titleholder, Adesanya – explaining how he and his coaches have a plan in place already, on how to topple the champion.

“I will wrestle him,” Abus Magomedov said of a potential fight with Israel Adesanya. “I will smash him in wrestling, yeah. If he wants to stand up, I can also fight in the stand-up. It’s not (something) I’m afraid of, a stand-up fight. But you have to be smart and know how to smash this guy.”

While Magomedov retains one eye on a future matchup with Adesanya, the City Kickboxing native is touted to have his proverbial hands full with former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira in November – as the two headline UFC 281 in a Madison Square Garden title showdown.

The Nigerian-Kiwi has scored an impressive five successful defenses of his middleweight crown against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier. And has been called to tackle the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, and Andre Muniz in the future in the form of fresh competition atop the middleweight standings.