Abus Magomedov flattens Dustin Stoltzfus with brutal 19-second KO win – UFC Paris Highlights

Landing one of the most impressive victories of the night so far, Abus Magomedov certainly turned in a performance to remember in his featured preliminary bout fight with Dustin Stoltzfus — flattening the Lancaster native with a timely first round knockout in just 18-seconds at UFC Paris at the Accor Arena.

Magomedov, 32, making his Octagon debut following a prior victory under the Polish banner, KSW — got off to a blistering start in his UFC tenure, striking with a massive front kick in the opening exchanges, notably wobbling Stoltzfus, and sending him retreating.

Following up a series of strikes, the German-born finisher notched his Octagon victory on his debut with a flurry at the fence, turning in professional win number 25 in the process.

Below, catch the highlights from Abus Magomedov’s quick KO win over Dustin Stoltzfus