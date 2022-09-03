Abus Magomedov flattens Dustin Stoltzfus with brutal 19-second KO win – UFC Paris Highlights

Ross Markey
Abus Magomedov
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC
Landing one of the most impressive victories of the night so far, Abus Magomedov certainly turned in a performance to remember in his featured preliminary bout fight with Dustin Stoltzfus — flattening the Lancaster native with a timely first round knockout in just 18-seconds at UFC Paris at the Accor Arena.

Magomedov, 32, making his Octagon debut following a prior victory under the Polish banner, KSW — got off to a blistering start in his UFC tenure, striking with a massive front kick in the opening exchanges, notably wobbling Stoltzfus, and sending him retreating.

Following up a series of strikes, the German-born finisher notched his Octagon victory on his debut with a flurry at the fence, turning in professional win number 25 in the process.

Below, catch the highlights from Abus Magomedov’s quick KO win over Dustin Stoltzfus

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

