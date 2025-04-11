New signing Aaron Pico vows to win UFC championship in a year: ‘I truly feel it’

Former Bellator MMA featherweight star, Aaron Pico believes he has what it takes to land Octagon gold inside just a year, with the Californian officially putting pen to paper on a deal to join the UFC earlier this week.

Pico, a former stalwart contender with Bellator MMA, most recently avenged a prior career loss with an opening round knockout win over Henry Corrales at PFL vs. Bellator MMA last year, in his sole outing in the SmartCage.

And finally inking a deal to link up with UFC this week, Pico was immediately linked with a slew of potential debut fights in his exciting featherweight landing.

Most notably, the 28-year-old was linked with a clash against the unbeaten Russian star, Movsar Evloev at the UFC Apex facility later this summer, ultimately to no avail.

Aaron Pico reveals plan to scoop UFC title in a year’s time

And unveiled during a Q&A session this evening ahead of UFC 314 this weekend, Pico who currently plys his trade at Jackson Wink MMA, vowed to snatch the promotion’s featherweight title by this time next annum.

“I think I can be champion within a year,” Aaron Pico told assembled media during his Q&A session tonight. “I know that’s a bold prediction, but I truly feel it.

"I think I can become a champ in a year… Topuria has good hands, but I don't think it's at my level."



Aaron Pico is feeling very confident ahead of his UFC Debut! pic.twitter.com/TlwDLZLMgy — UFC (@ufc) April 11, 2025

Ask Freddie Roach, ask Miguel Cotto, ask Jose Ramirez, Ryan Garcia — they all know that I can box,” Aaron Pico continued. “And (Ilia) Topuria has really, really good hands, but I don’t think it’s at my level, if I’m just being completely honest.”

And while Topuria is set to vacate the featherweight crown ahead of UFC 314 this weekend, Pico is sure to have a firm eye placed on the event’s headliner.

Clashing for vacant spoils, former champion, Alexander Volkanovski returns in a title showdown against surging Brazilian star, Diego Lopes in the main event of the promotion’s return to Miami, Florida.