Aaron Pico Always Knew His Path Would Lead to the UFC: ‘It’s a Whole Different Ballgame’

Aaron Pico always knew he’d end up in the UFC. As it turns out, today is that day.

Well, not exactly, but earlier this week, Pico confirmed that he would sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship after just one fight under the PFL banner following its acquisition of Bellator in late 2023.

Like another recent UFC signee, Patricio Pitbull, Pico had a fairly public breakup with his previous employer, leading them to relinquish all matching rights and allowing the Jackson Wink product to finally spread his wings on MMA’s biggest stage.

“It’s the biggest organization in the world, and I don’t see anybody stopping them to be honest with you,” Pico told MMA Fighting about the UFC prior to his signing. “It’s just the highest level. Let’s just call it what it is. I’m sure there’s guys in other organizations that can compete and win titles, but unless you’re a UFC champion, you don’t have the respect. Why do you think Patricio Pitbull wants to go to the UFC so bad? “A lot of people want to do it because it is the best organization in the world and you see the horsepower. You see the amount of work that they put in. Not to say other organizations don’t but I’m sure all those guys at the UFC work day in and day out. That’s who I want to fight for. I want to go do my job, they do their job and I think we do really good business together.”

Aaron Pico is ready to take the featherweight division by storm

Pitbull makes his promotional debut this Saturday night at UFC 314, squaring off with former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. With a win, Pitbull could put himself in position for a title shot.

Pico hopes he can score himself a similar opportunity as he enters the prime of his mixed martial arts career.

“I’m getting better,” Pico said. “It’s crazy to think about. I always think about my first fight and where I was mentally and the things that I knew compared to now. It’s so crazy to me. I think how did I even fight? The skills that I’m acquiring now, and I’m still learning a lot with all my coaches. I’m finally at the point mentally where I will fight anybody on any given day. At 145 pounds, I truly believe I will beat anybody on the planet at 145 pounds. That really feels good mentally. “Because a couple of years ago when I first started out, there’s always [that feeling] I’ll go and fight, I’ve always had that inside of me but there’s still a little bit of hesitation. I don’t know about this, I don’t know about that. But ever since I’ve been around Brandon Gibson and coach Greg [Jackson] and I put in a lot of time and effort with them, I’m finally at the point in my life where I’m like I will fight anybody at 145 pounds or anybody in the world. Now’s the time to do it.”

Unlike some of the other big names to come over from Bellator or the PFL, like Michael Chandler, Kayla Harrison, and Pitbull, Pico hasn’t established himself as a big star in the sport just yet.

But for Pico, he believes it’s just a matter of time before the UFC and its legion of fans get to see what he’s truly capable of.