“The Menace” : A Retrospective look into the UFC Career of Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson’s recent age defying win over young lightweight up-and-comer Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 318 inspired me to take a look back at the epic history of his UFC tenure. To start Johnson has 30 bouts with the promotion. This alone puts him in rarefied air, being that less than 1% (0.4%) of all fighters who have ever been signed to the UFC have had 30+ fights in the octagon. To put this in perspective, out of every fighter who has ever signed a UFC contact, 1.5-2% become a world champion.

(Michael Johnson’s signature post fight celebration)

3rd-most significant strikes landed in UFC lightweight history. (1,308)

3rd-most fights in the UFC lightweight division. (27)

4th-most Fight time in UFC lightweight history (5:08:27)

Tied 5th for most KO/TKO’s in UFC lightweight history (5)

8th most total strikes landed in UFC lightweight history (1,401)

Tied 5th for most decision wins in UFC lightweight history (5)

Tied 1st for most knockdowns in UFC lightweight history (13)

Strength of Schedule

Currently Michael Johnson’s record in the UFC in 25 wins and 19 losses. Most people see double-digit losses and assume that diminishes a fighter’s value, but the numbers don’t tell the full story.

Look at the caliber of opposition Johnson has faced, especially in succession. Between 2013 and 2017, he fought nine times in the UFC, in order: Joe Lauzon, Gleison Tibau, Melvin Guillard, Edson Barboza, Beneil Dariush, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Justin Gaethje. That four-year stretch featured nine fights against elite opponents with a combined record of 186–46 at the time.

During that run, Johnson knocked out Dustin Poirier in the first round. A fighter who would then go on a six-fight unbeaten streak before falling short for the belt against Khabib. His bout with Justin Gaethje, though a loss, was a back-and-forth Fight of the Year contender. Johnson also holds a decision win over Tony Ferguson. This was Ferguson’s last loss before his legendary 12-fight win streak.

Some argue the hardest Khabib ever took came from a lightning-fast hook combination landed by Michael Johnson during their fight at UFC 205.

Don’t call it a Comeback

Michael Johnson deserves his flowers now. The last of a dying breed, he had his first pro fight in 2008 and has never backed down since. He’ll fight all comers — anywhere, anytime. Always exciting, always putting it on the line.

Johnson overcame a four-fight losing streak from 2019 to 2021, including a knockout loss to Josh Emmett that would have retired lesser men. Like a phoenix, he’s risen from the ashes of those defeats and has now won five of his last seven bouts. Including knockout victories over up-and-coming fighters.

This veteran southpaw is using every tool in his arsenal to breathe new life into the second half of his career. I, for one, won’t be missing a single fight.