Michael Johnson Defies the Odds with Shocking Win Over Daniel Zellhuber – UFC 318 Highlights

Michael Johnson defied the odds at UFC 318, scoring a big win over Mexican knockout artist Daniel Zellhuber in the evening’s main card opening.

While Johnson and Zellhuber spent most of the opening round trading kicks, they finally started to let their hands go in the second stanza. Just past the two-minute mark, Johnson landed a big straight left that put Zellhuber on the mat.

Zellhuber recovered and got back to his feet in short order, but he walked back to his corner following the round, knowing that he may need a finish to leave New Orleans with a win.

Zellhuber put on a strong third round, landing a mixture of strikes while stifling Johnson’s offense. Zellhuber landed late in the round, but it appears to have been too little, too late for the 7-to-1 favorite.

Official Result: Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out highlights from Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 318:

Michael Johnson still landing bombs in 2025 🔥pic.twitter.com/41540GhUHZ#UFC318 — Fernando Quiles Jr. (@FQJMMA) July 20, 2025