Michael Johnson Defies the Odds with Shocking Win Over Daniel Zellhuber – UFC 318 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Michael Johnson defied the odds at UFC 318, scoring a big win over Mexican knockout artist Daniel Zellhuber in the evening’s main card opening.

While Johnson and Zellhuber spent most of the opening round trading kicks, they finally started to let their hands go in the second stanza. Just past the two-minute mark, Johnson landed a big straight left that put Zellhuber on the mat.

Zellhuber recovered and got back to his feet in short order, but he walked back to his corner following the round, knowing that he may need a finish to leave New Orleans with a win.

gettyimages 2226064680 612x612 1

Zellhuber put on a strong third round, landing a mixture of strikes while stifling Johnson’s offense. Zellhuber landed late in the round, but it appears to have been too little, too late for the 7-to-1 favorite.

gettyimages 2226064655 612x612 1

Official Result: Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

gettyimages 2226065313 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 318:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

