Valentina Shevchenko Has Sights On Flyweight Title At Upcoming PPV

Valentina Shevchenko has been on the road to a world title before, and she’s back on it again.

However, this time, it’s in a new division. The former women’s bantamweight title challenger made her flyweight debut at UFC Belem in February when she faced Priscila Cachoeira. It was a one-sided beatdown, to say the least.

As a result of that win and the fact that the flyweight division is lacking worthy title contenders, Shevchenko is throwing her name into the hat for a potential title fight.

Regarding the champion, Nicco Montano won the inaugural flyweight title when she beat Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale in December.

However, she has not been seen in the Octagon since as she suffered a broken foot in that fight, which is the reason she has been kept out of action once she decided to undergo the knife and get surgery.

This leads us to Shevchenko taking to her official Instagram account and noting that she would like a crack at the flyweight champion at UFC 225, which is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

As of this writing, Claudia Gadelha taking on Carla Esparza, and Joseph Benavidez meeting Sergio Pettis have already been confirmed for the upcoming event.

The show doesn’t have a main event yet, but UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently took to his official Twitter account to lay down the challenge to Yoel Romero for their fight to take place at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which could serve as the main event.

Shevchenko wrote the following on her Instagram account: