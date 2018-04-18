UFC on FOX 29 Sees Slight Increase In Final Ratings

The final ratings are in for UFC on FOX 29. The overnight ratings for Saturday’s event were 1,780,000 viewers.



The show pulled in 2,020,000 viewers, which marks the fourth lowest event on FOX but up from the record-low of 1,770,000 viewers that was brought in by the Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson fight.

The good news is that the show peaked big in the main event, which ended up being the highest-rated part of the show when it did 2,640,000 viewers.

By looking back on the history books, the previous two events that did better than UFC on FOX 28 as of late was back in April that was headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis and going back to the 2016 show headlined by Carlos Condit vs. Demian Maia.



Keep in mind that the historically, the longer the main event goes, the better viewership is.



Despite the fact that it was still among the lowest-rated UFC events on FOX, the show did better than it was expected to do by the media due in large part to the lack of marquee stars.

The main event saw Dustin Poirier score a TKO victory over former WSOF champion Justin Gaethje on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.



The event had to go up some tough competition as they went head-to-head with Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Stanley Cup playoff game on NBC that pulled in 1,775,000 viewers.

The prelims drew 970,000 viewers on FOX, which marks the second best prelims on FOX since the prelims that were leading to the Holly Holm vs. Valentina Shevchenko fight in 2016. The UFC on FOX 29 prelims were headlined by Antonio Carlos Jr.’s first round win over Tim Boetsch. The prelims for UFC on FOX 28 pulled in 1,216,000.

Here are the viewership numbers for UFC on FOX events thus far this year:

UFC on FOX 27: 1,770,000

UFC on FOX 28: 2,037,000

UFC on FOX 29: 2,020,000