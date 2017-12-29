UFC 219 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

UFC 219 is set to take place on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the UFC female featherweight title will serve as the headliner while Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card is Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, Carla Esparza vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 219 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Holly Holm (144) – for women’s featherweight title

Edson Barboza (155) vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (155.5)

Marc Diakiese (155.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Carla Esparza (115.5)

Carlos Condit (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (203.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

Rick Glenn (145.5) vs. Myles Jury (146)

Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)

Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Louis Smolka (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Mark De La Rosa (135.5) vs. Tim Elliott (135)