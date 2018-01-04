UFC 219 Prelims Draw Big Viewership Numbers

The final UFC event of 2017 is in the books. Now, it’s time to look at how the viewership for UFC 219 did on network television.

The ratings have come out, and the prelims for the show pulled in 914,000 viewers. By looking at the viewership numbers for prelims of pay-per-view events in 2017, it was the fourth-best number.

It’s a solid number if you look at the competition that the promotion had to go up against. It went head-to-head with the Orange Bowl, that did 11,727,000 viewers.

The prelims peaked with 998,000 viewers for the Michal Oleksiejczuk win over Khall Rountree. The prelims also averaged 10,928 viewers who were streaming the event live on FOX Sports Go and FOX Now.

The pre-fight show drew 209,000 viewers while the post-fight show did 119,000 viewers. Also, the weigh-ins on Friday pulled in 138,000 viewers.

The main card featured a main event that saw Cris Cyborg retaining her women’s featherweight title over Holly Holm by decision.



The three events that topped UFC 219 in viewership for 2017 were 1,033,000 for the prelims of the Tyson Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson fight in March, 1,148,000 for the prelims of the Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones fight in July, and 1,276,000 for Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping.

Here are the average viewership numbers for UFC PPV preliminary cards in 2017:

UFC 208 – 874,000

UFC 209 – 1,033,000

UFC 210 – 723,000

UFC 211 – 1,148,000

UFC 212 – 732,000

UFC 213 – 657,000

UFC 214 – 886,000

UFC 215 – 418,000

UFC 216 – 653,000

UFC 217 – 1,276,000

UFC 218 – 694,000

UFC 219 – 914,000

Fight fans will have to wait to see more UFC action. The next event is UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124), which takes place on January 14, 2018 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to the city.