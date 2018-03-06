Max Holloway Mocks Conor McGregor Over Burger King Deal

Despite the fact that Conor McGregor is being promoted as the “King of chicken,” he is also in the middle of some serious beef.

It’s been well documented that on Sunday night, “The Notorious” decided to take to Twitter to take shots at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway as well as interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. This led to an exchange between the three fighters.

It all started once Holloway sent out a tweet praising Frankie Edgar, who was knocked out by Brian Ortega at UFC 222 over the weekend in the co-main event, McGregor wrote that Holloway “bounced.”

Just a few hours after that exchange, McGregor unveiled his new sponsorship with Burger King with a pair of messages on Twitter and the new commercial of him plugging the new spicy chicken sandwich.

This is when Holloway thought it would be a great time to poke some fun at McGregor. Make no mistake about, there is history been Holloway and McGregor.

If you recall, McGregor beat Holloway back in 2013. However, since then, Holloway has transformed into the fighter he is today by getting better. Since then Holloway has gone on an impressive 12 fight win streak.

McGregor has not fought inside the Octagon since he won his second title with a drubbing of Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. You can see Holloway’s tweets here:

