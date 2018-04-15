Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC on FOX 29

After the madness that was UFC 223 last week, it was refreshing to have a fight card with little drama and big excitement in last night’s (Sat., April 14, 2018) UFC on FOX 29 from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

As expected, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje threw down in 2018’s ‘Fight of the Year’ frontrunner (watch full highlights here) in the main event, capping off a wholly exciting card overall that featured several exciting knockouts.

Although Matt Brown was scratched from the co-main event, we still got a barnburner in Carlos Condit against Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira, and aside from that, the entire card went off without a hitch.

Saturday proved that sometimes the best cards are the least promoted, and when dust was settled, UFC on FOX 29 delivered. Check out the five biggest takeaways from last night’s card right here.

5. Brad Tavares Scores First Finish Since 2011

Brad Tavares has been on the UFC roster for eight years and had only scored one finish in that time.

The Hawaiian was arguably in a must-win situation against Krzysztof Jotko and did so in emphatic fashion. Tavares’ striking looked crisp, eventually scoring his first TKO since defeating Phil Baroni back at UFC 125 in 2011.

Tavares called out former divisional champion Michael Bisping following the fight, and honestly, it’s not a bad matchup for either man. But it’s not one that will do anything for Bisping in his final fight, so don’t expect to see it happen soon.

Tavares is on the up and up, so he should be looking for a fighter in a similar spot in his next bout to see who can rise up even more.