Five Best Fights To Make After UFC on FOX 27

The UFC’s FOX-aired cards seem to be getting a good deal smaller in scope and quality since the UFC signed over television broadcasting rights to FOX.

The first event featured a heavyweight title fight, something that would entice perhaps more casual fans to eventually order a PPV.

Now, the main cards are extremely top-heavy at best, and not noteworthy at worst. Saturday night was a typical FOX card in 2017/2018; some bright spots and a whole lot of waiting and drawn out fights in between.

Regardless, the UFC landscape has changed again, with a once-great middleweight re-emerging as a top contender and a slew of other changes to the chess game that makes up the UFC weight divisions.

Where do the fighters of UFC on FOX 27 go from here? We broke that down in our list of the five best fights to make following UFC on FOX 27:

5. Andre Fili vs. Doo Ho Choi

Fili and Choi are two solid but young featherweights who are looking to establish themselves in the division with as much consistency as they can muster.

Choi faltered a bit in his last bout, dropping a TKO loss to veteran Jeremy Stephens, while Fili got back on track with a close split decision over Dennis Bermudez in the UFC on FOX 27 co-main event.

Both men have shown flashes of brilliance during their UFC careers, but have been dealt some stiff competition given their ages and experience.

A fight between the two is perfect for this point and time in their respective careers, and a win for either man woud put them that much closer to the consistency needed to make it to a title shot in a stacked division like featherweight.