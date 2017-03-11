UFC Fight Night 106 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, March 11th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 106. Headlining the card are Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Garreth McLellan vs. Paulo Borrachinha in a middleweight bout. Borrachinha came out on fire right out of the gate and blitzed him with strikes. Just passed the first minute of the round, he landed some hooks that dropped McLellan and finished him on the ground for the win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee

Welterweight: David Ramos vs. Sergio Moraes

Bantamweight: Joe Soto vs. Rani Yahya

Lightweight: Josh Burkman vs. Michel Prazeres

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha def. Garreth McLellan via TKO (Punches), Round 1 – 1:17