Watch: Tony Ferguson Trolls Khabib With Submission Video

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov continue to lobby for, what would be a hardcore mixed martial arts (MMA) fans’ dream match, a potential bout against one another.

The pair have been scheduled to fight multiple times, however, each instance the bout seems to fall through. Most recently, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were scheduled to co-main event the UFC 209 pay-per-view (PPV) this past March, however, after a disastrous weight cut for “The Eagle,” he was hospitalized and forced off the card. Neither man has yet to compete since the fight’s cancellation.

Currently, division champ Conor McGregor is embroiled in a superfight with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather in the boxing world, thus leaving the 155-pound division’s championship responsibilities open for the time being.

For the past few weeks both “El Cucuy” and “The Eagle” have been campaigning hard to get on the stacked UFC 217 PPV card, which is expected to be headlined by a middleweight title bout between division champ Michael Bisping and former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre.

It would be a heck of an addition to the card and would give fight fans a bout they’ve been waiting to see for quite some time. Recently, Ferguson took to Instagram to post a video of himself playing UFC 2 with his own character fighting against his Russian adversary. Ferguson won the simulation via Twister submission and recorded the video, posting it while shouting “F*ck you, Khabib.”

Check it out here below:

UFC 217 will go down live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 4, 2017. Do you expect to see Ferguson and Nurmagomedov finally clash on the card?