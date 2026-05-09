Daniel Dubois Knocked Down Twice, KOs Fabio Wardley in Crazy Comeback – Wardley vs. Dubois Highlights

Daniel Dubois delivered an amazing comeback to reclaim the WBO heavyweight crown in a Fight of the Year contender against Fabio Wardley.

It was a near-disaster for Dubois in the opening seconds of the scrap when Wardley landed a big right hand that sent Dubois crashing to the canvas. Du Bois seemingly recovered, but ate a mat once again in the third after taking an overhand right from the Wardley.

But despite being knocked down twice inside of three rounds, Dubois was far from done.

Dubois delivered an impressive bounce-back round in the fourth and took total control of the fight from there. Backing Wardley up, Dubois looked to land the finishing blow in the second half of the fight. That moment finally came in the 11th when ‘Dynamite’ unleashed a vicious right hand that had Wardley stumbling and turning away from his opponent.

That was all the referee needed to see before stepping in and bringing a stop to the contest in the penultimate stanza.

Official Result: Daniel Dubois def. Fabio Wardley via TKO at 0:28 of Round 11 to claim the WBO heavyweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois:

DANIEL DUBOIS DOWN AFTER 10 SECONDS INTO ROUND 1 pic.twitter.com/sqzYe6qfU1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 9, 2026

Daniel Dubois gets dropped a second time within 3 rounds 😮 #WardleyDubois pic.twitter.com/cqASsOkTFX — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 9, 2026

DUBOIS CORNER JUST SLAPPED HIM 👀😅



🎟️Buy WARDLEY vs DUBOIS HERE –>https://t.co/FoiaUucafv #WardleyDubois | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/qeXugfWo0w — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2026

FABIO WARDLEY AND DANIEL DUBOIS IN A FIREFIGHT 🔥#WardleyDubois pic.twitter.com/wJLkVZi2Ug — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) May 9, 2026

Daniel Dubois finishes Fabio Wardley 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cDwTlVsxat — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) May 9, 2026

DUBOIS IS A CHAMPION ONCE AGAIN 🚨



🎟️Buy WARDLEY vs DUBOIS HERE –>https://t.co/FoiaUucafv #WardleyDubois | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/2QRIDiNC5e — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2026