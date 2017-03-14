Roy Nelson’s Return Set For UFC On FOX 24

The UFC continues to add bouts to the UFC on FOX 24 card, and the latest bout just got a little bit bigger as a heavyweight fight has been announced for the event.

UFC officials announced on Tuesday afternoon that fan favorite Roy Nelson (22-13) would take on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov (27-6) at the event.

After dropping five of his last six bouts, Nelson has had a resurrection of sorts and has won two of his past three. He is coming off of a second-round knockout win over Antonio Silva last September in Brazil. While Nelson’s UFC record (9-9) sits at .500, he has fought the best heavyweights the UFC can offer in that span, as his losses have come to Derrick Lewis, Mark Hunt, Junior dos Santos, Frank Mir, Fabricio Werdum, Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Alistair Overeem and Josh Barnett.

Volkov has won three straight fights, including his latest bout (his UFC debut) in November at UFC Fight Night 99 in Northern Ireland, where he took a split decision from Timothy Johnson.

UFC on FOX 24 takes place April 15 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. It will be the promotion’s first visit to the state. The main card will air on FOX while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis for the flyweight title will headline this event. Here is the updated card as it currently rates:

Champ Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis – for flyweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker

Renato Moicano vs. Jeremy Stephens

Roy Nelson vs. Alexander Volkov

Tim Elliott vs. Louis Smolka

Devin Clark vs. Jake Collier

Nathan Coy vs. Zak Cummings

Andrew Sanchez vs. Anthony Smith

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Patrick Williams