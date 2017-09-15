Report: Justin Gaethje vs. Eddie Alvarez In The Works For UFC 218

It appears that we have our first bout revealed for the upcoming UFC 218 card.

Justin Gaethje has made it perfectly clear that he wants to be the next UFC lightweight champion. Although he only has one bout under his belt under the UFC banner, he will look to dethrone UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor if given the opportunity. A title fight might be down the line, but he has his next fight already lined up.

Since making his UFC debut earlier this year, fight fans have been waiting for the return of the former WSOF champion. Gaethje is one of the best-kept secrets in MMA. He scored a victory over Michael Johnson at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter season 25 in July. Shortly after that bout, the UFC decided to set him up to coach TUF 26 opposite Eddie Alvarez.

According to a report from BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor, a date has been made for the fight, which is UFC 218. Unfortunately, one of the negatives of this bout being added to the upcoming PPV (pay-per-view) event is the fact that it will not be the main event. No main event means no five round fight, which is a bummer considering that it should be a great fight that fans would love to see extended from three rounds to five.

Gaethje usually doesn’t need that long to finish his bouts. His last decision (one of two over his entire career) was back in 2014. On the flip side, Alvarez has gone to the scorecards a bit more.

I'm told @Ealvarezfight and @Justin_Gaethje will collide at #UFC218 in Detroit. Would have loved to see them throw down here in Winnipeg ???? — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) September 14, 2017

UFC 218 will be held on December 2, 2017, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.It should be noted that this event doesn’t have a headlining fight attached. If you recall, UFC President Dana White has already gone on record by saying that the promotion attempted to set up Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. Obviously, that bout isn’t happening thanks to Jones’ latest drug test failure.