Report: Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum Targeted For November

It looks as if Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum will end up fighting after all.

According to FloCombat’s Damon Martin, the UFC is targeting a middleweight bout between Silva and Gastelum to headline UFC Fight Night: Shanghai on Nov. 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

The duo was originally scheduled to square off last June at UFC 212 in Brazil, but Gastelum was forced to withdraw from the bout after testing positive for Marijuana metabolites.

Silva has been out of action since scoring a closely fought decision victory over Derek Brunson last February at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, New York. Prior to that, he had lost four of his previous five bouts, including losses to Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier. The fifth fight in that stretch came against Nick Diaz, and while Silva technically won the bout, it was changed to a no-contest after both men failed drug tests.

Gastelum, on the other hand, is coming off of a submission loss to Weidman last month on Long Island. Prior to that, he had scored back-to-back stoppage victories over Tim Kennedy and Vitor Belfort, although the win over Belfort was changed to a no-contest due to Gastelum’s failed drug test.

