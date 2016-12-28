Five Reasons Ronda Rousey Will Be Back In Full Force

When Ronda Rousey signed with the UFC in 2012, it was clear that the promotion had a star on its hands, but perhaps no one knew just how big that star would become.

The “Rowdy” one quickly transcended the sport, becoming one of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draws in the UFC and rattling off six straight defenses of her long held 135-pound title. All six of those title defenses came by way of stoppage as well.

Rousey seemed to improve each and every time out and as she continued to succeed inside of the Octagon, her status outside of it skyrocketed as well. Heading into her UFC 193 (Nov. 15, 2015) title defense against Holly Holm in Melbourne, Australia, Rousey was on top of the world, but as we’ve learned, mixed martial arts is a sport that includes the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The “Rowdy” one would end up suffering a brutal knockout at the hands of Holm and we’ve seen very little of her sense.

Despite her absence from the public eye, Rousey will return in the main event of this Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2016) UFC 207 from Las Vegas, Nevada to challenge champion Amanda Nunes for the title. Many have been unsure of what to expect from Rousey in her comeback fight, but let’s take a look at five reasons why she may return to full force come fight night:

Lack of Media

Prior to UFC 193, Rousey was a media machine, which, in addition to her elite level fighting skills, is what turned her in to the mega star she had become. “The Rowdy” one consistently made appearances on notable talk shows, as well as often taking part in various interviews and photo shoots with the world’s most prominent outlets and magazines.

Rousey was essentially everywhere, but that perhaps could’ve led to her downfall. Leading up to UFC 207, the ex-champion has refused to take part in any media obligations aside from a few talk show appearances, as she did an interview with Ellen DeGeneres as well as Conan O’Brien. Other than that, however, Rousey has been a shell of her former self in terms of media and promotion.

This may serve as a positive factor though. Rousey has admitted that she was too focused on making everyone around her happy and always saying “yes” rather than focusing on the task at hand. Perhaps her training for the Holm fight was hindered because of this.

With the lack of media she’s done leading up to UFC 207, I’d have to assume the former Olympian is solely focused on the upcoming fight, which may end up benefitting her when the cage door closes.