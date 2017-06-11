Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Fight Night: Hunt Vs. Lewis

In a fantastic night of fights, last night’s (Sat., June 10, 2017) UFC Fight Night 110 in New Zealand left much to analyze and discuss. From lighting quick knockouts to fast and slick submissions, the entire card was a stellar offering from top to bottom.

Derek Brunson and Mark Hunt picked up huge wins, while the rest of the main card bouts practically ended in less than a minute, so the action was at an all-time high on Saturday night.

We’ve determined the five biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 110, so check them out here:

5. Ion Cutelaba is a potential light heavyweight wrecking machine:

In a division thin on talent, Ion Cutelba’s 22-second knockout over Henrique Da Silva certainly put his name on a short list of light heavyweight prospects.

The Moldovan absolutely blitzed Da Silva and dispatched him with ease. Now sporting a 2-2 record in the UFC and a 13-2 record overall, Cutelaba remains a fighter to watch, and his performance on Saturday was an eye-opening moment for his career.

Paired with Volkan Oezdamer 28-second knockout of Misha Circunov, Cutelaba’s performance on Saturday absolutely puts him in a position for a top ten fight, considering the division has thinned out since the departure of Ryan Bader, Phil Davis, and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.