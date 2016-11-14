Conor McGregor Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov Calling Him Chicken

By Rory Kernaghan -
59
Sitting atop two divisions after UFC 205 is Conor McGregor, the man everyone is talking about. Heading in to the UFC’s historic first event in New York, questions about stripping McGregor’s featherweight title were being raised. Frustrated fans and contenders from both 145 and 155 pounds questioned the reasons behind the Irishman’s lightweight title shot. Providing his own record-breaking moment in the main event, McGregor crumbled Eddie Alvarez and took the belt.

The incredible win for ‘The Notorious’ opened doors to fights not only at feather and lightweight, but also with Tyron Woodley at welterweight. Again the point has been raised about stripping McGregor, but the Irish striker insists he’ll defend both belts. Also competing and winning in dominant fashion on the New York pay-per-view was Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undefeated lightweight prospect steamrolled Michael Johnson, making a clear statement about his placement in the title race.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Not Friends Anymore

Although they had been pictured together in this friendly snapshot at UFC 178, there’s now an obvious beef between ‘The Eagle’ and McGregor. During a video released before UFC 205, McGregor and Nurmagomedov could be seen getting heated before the weigh-ins. The dominant lightweight grappler had also voiced his displeasure with ‘The Notorious’ facing Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, and his post-fight speech was a clear challenge to the newly minted two-weight boss:

“I want to stay humble,’ Nurmagomedov said. ‘But I have to talk because the other guys talk too much. I understand the crazy power the UFC PR machine has. (McGregor), at the beginning of the year he tapped like a chicken but at the end of the year he is fighting for the title. Crazy. I want to fight your chicken. Let’s go. Let’s go with your chicken.”

McGregor, never one to stay quiet, responded during his bespoke UFC 205 post-fight presser:

Credit: MMAJunkie.com

McGregor’s Response

Talking after his emphatic win this weekend, Conor McGregor says he’s unsure of fighting someone like Khabib Nurmagomedov. Pointing out his recent history of pulling out of fights, ‘The Notorious’ says he wants an opponent who will ‘show up.’ As per MMAFighting.com:

“He’s fought once in eight years,” McGregor said. “He ain’t fight too frequent for my liking. For me to commit to something like that, I need to see solid proof that people are gonna show up and he’s a consistent pull-out merchant. He had a good performance tonight. Fair play to him. I need to see active, to see activity. I need to see consistency.”

If you want me to come and change your life, you want me to come pick you, you better have some damn reasons for me to do that. I feel good at all of them,” McGregor said. “I’m dominating them. I own the featherweight division. I’m dominating the 155 now. At 170? I have no problem going to 170. I’m sizing them up all week saying, ‘They’re not on my level, either.'”

Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger for USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger for USA TODAY Sports

Other Options

Facing Conor McGregor now are a number of interesting options. After Tony Ferguson defeated Rafael dos Anjos, ‘El Cucuy’ propelled himself to the top of the rankings at lightweight. Including ‘The Eagle,’ that’s two viable contenders at 155 pounds. Looking at featherweight, an obvious unification match with Jose Aldo beckons, or of course the beef with Woodley at 170, which the welterweight champ has said he’s happy to act on. Now that it looks like McGregor isn’t retiring, who should he fight next?

  • aFriendlyAgenda
    • aFriendlyAgenda

      “Fair play to him. I need to see active, to see activity.”

      You can give conor credit for that.
      Although he’s been running around doing everything else he wants to do other then his responsibilities, he has been busy doing different things.

  • DevinaTheDemon

    The arrogance of McGregor never cease to amaze me. He’s already making up the excuses why he won’t fight Khabib…Let’s find some welterweight then who’s worthy of His Majesty’s time and effort. I really want to like Conor, he’s a great fighter, but his attitude makes me incapable

    • SubConscious

      I just talked to Conor and he said he would love to have you as a fan. He’s very upset about this comment.

      • Matt Vares

    • Jeff Harris

      • Keith Harris

        if anybody say’s “Rigged” cause someone went down easily just shows nobody should take you seriously can you not just except that conor hit’s that hard you sir are a fucking retard if i ever met one.

        • Bernie Asis

          rigged

        • Jeff Harris

          • Gerry Gibson

            Diaz had his face rearranged twice.

          • Matt Vares

          • Joe

            hes 100% a new scrub to the sport… and its fucking annoying i know its still considered a new sport but there are so many retards either on connors dick or just hating for no reason… and talk they know anything about ufc or mma in general

          • Jeff Harris

          • do your research

            You’ve got Anger problems. I’d bet you’re passive aggressive

          • Jeff Harris

            I have seen all of their fights . ..

          • do your research

            No you have’t

          • PLATA-O-PLOMO

          • Joe

            its obvi he was talking shit…. lol n nah your a retard too dont worry most ppl dont know they are…. and you reallllly are if you think it was rigged

      • DevinaTheDemon

        Well, I wouldn’t say it was rigged ( I’d like to believe that the UFC stays above things like that). The problem was some of us thought Eddie will be able to withstand McG mindgames and not be intimidated into playing Conor’s game (based on his personality and previous fights). When it was evident we thought wrong, it was very disappointing and it could have interpreted as Eddie throwing the fight.

        • Jeff Harris

          • iberian warrior

            Hey mate. I agree with you 100%. That fight was a fraud. A total fix. You could see Alvarez’s body language before and during the fight as if he was guilty that he was about to cheat the audience. The Aldo fight was rigged too.

          • Baldo

            True. Period.

          • Joe

          • iberian warrior

          • HVM

            Some UFC fighters were also seriously questioning his tactics

          • HVM

            Agree, Alvarez got extra bonus to stand and trade.

      • Gerry Gibson

        are you serious?

        • Jeff Harris

          • Matt Vares

        • Jeff Harris

          • Matt Vares

            HAHAHA I LUV IT!!!!

    • Gerry Gibson

      McGregor’s never made excuses. How many fights has he had this year? How long was it b/t Diaz 2 and Alvarez? You McGregor haters are absurd.

      • DevinaTheDemon

        And you nuthuggers are like a dog with a bone. Nothing that McG does can ever be wrong.

        You’re right, until this point he didn’t make excuses, but now comes the hard part and based on the interview above he’s not planning to fight Khabib, who is clearly the next in line, because of a biatch ass reason. Alvarez was the easiest of the top 5 lightweights. Now is the time for McG to prove us haters wrong, stay true to his word and defend his frickin’ belts.

        • HVM

          CM had to take a lot less money cause they had Khabib lined up and ready to take that strap. They pressured his ass, he knew once Khabib got of hold of that belt he would never get his dirty hands on it.

  • Yzz86

    McGregors next two fights should be title defenses. Doesnt matter in which order, just that he defends both his titles. As long as the UFC allows him to have both of course, if not then it should be a title defense for the one he still has.

    • Joe

      for real man i wish ppl would stop buying the pay perviews if dana doesnt make him defend those titles make him defend them both and THEN he can go up to 170 and try to get that title too. if he does all that first and then gets the 170 titles theres no doubt hes the greatest doing it right now… but its alwaysss just a money game now with him. which is bullshit when this is supposed to be a sport

      • Oscar Martinez

  • El Drago

    Uhytfg

  • El Drago

    I’d like to see mcgregor vs ferguson next for the lightweight championship.

    • Matt Vares

      • El Drago

        Hmmm thought so.

        • Matt Vares

  • Matt Vares

    • The deadner

      Fair play to ye Matt. If you were in charge there’d be no ufc, judging by your last comment. Oh yeah and by the way it matters not a jot what you think, you angry little man. It’s people like you who are making an absolute fortune for the very man you detest. And you think he cares about you or your bitterness? And regardless of the first or second Diaz result, he predicted at the start of the year that he would finish the year as a two weight world champion. That’s what’s hurting you the most. Oh and by the way, you must have sat on your keyboard, the caps lock is on!

      • Matt Vares

        • The deadner

          You have a lot of issues Matt, then main one being anger, seriously why watch or have anything to do with any sport that causes you to react in such a way. Bottom line is McGregor predicted and carried out his prediction of being the first person in the ufc to hold two belts at differen’t weights at the same time. Plus I’ve heard it all before wait Aldo gets him, then of course, that was supposedly fixed. As was the second Diaz fight and now it was Alvarez is gonna kill him……. Now that was fixed….. Seriously Matt you need to chill out, and by the way take the keyboard out from under your big fat arse!

          • Matt Vares

          • The deadner

            You’re a typical keyboard warrior. And judging by your profile picture you’re a fat lump of shite who couldn’t get out of your own way. So you resort to the only thing you have in life, bringing out your profanitys on bulletin boards. You sad sad individual, having to resort to such language only proves to me you are single or gay or probably single and gay. Nothing wrong with that, but don’t go on bulletin boards trying to portray the big hardman, when all you are is big fat useless lump of shite! By the way you’re still sitting on your keyboard, fat balls!

          • Matt Vares

          • The deadner

            Hey fat vares , the word is loser not looser, which has a totally different meaning. For example, the opposite of your clothes. Anyway I have you all Sussed out now, you still live at home with your parents, maybe in their basement with loads of Conor McGregor posters all over the walls. Admit it, Conor is what you want to be, but you’re too fond of McDonald’s and kfc to ever be able to lift your leg any higher than knee level. Go on fatty admit that I’m right. Who’s touched a nerve now? And get off the fuckin keyboard!

          • Matt Vares

          • The deadner

            You can’t help yourself you loud mouthed fat lump of shite. You say you’re done wasting your time, then follow up straight away with another pile of iliterate shite. I noticed you’ve offered your nephew to do your fighting, because you’re a useless lump of shite yourself. I also noticed when offering your nephew, you’ve no children of your own you lead less bag of shite. So you live on your own in a house full of cats! You own your own house, wow, I bet your family are so proud of you. So away you go now fat boy and tuck into your McDonald’s you fat barrel of shite! Go on respond again fatboy!

          • Matt Vares

          • HVM

            Actually he is the only one the was ever allowed that, check facts please

  • Michael Callender

    Nothing was rigged so stop that crap. 170 Connor will get killed. Diaz showed that. Connors strength is being able to cut weight and beat up smaller shorts guys that have no chance. Connor has a great left hand. He is an enigmatic force to be reckoned with and deserves respect but he is beating guys in divisions he shouldn’t be in. 160 to 170 Connor would have real fights but he owns the 145 and 155 divisions for now that’s for sure and he needs to defend his belts.

    • Joe

      for real man he really needs to fight dudes his own size…. thats why i always hated on Jones at first. he didnt even have to be as good as he was when your twice the size or reach as the dudes you fight. If connor starts banging out with dudes bigger or even his size its a completly different story… even in the alverez fight his swings missed by about half n inch from his chin… 1 more inch those swings would have done some damage and connor had his reach beat by about 4 or 5 inches.

  • Josh Hagedon

    He NEEDS to give Aldo a rematch and then fight khabib or Ferguson at 155 and then after thattt he can go for the 170lb belt.

  • The Joker

    Khabib is who he should fight next

  • Matt Vares

    The bottom line is Mr.McCOCKSUCKER won’t pick a REAL SCRAP cause it’s way easier to pick a fighter with a style that his coach studied&knows he can do good against! The last time he made that mistake he NEEDED TO REDEEM HIMSELF&now he’s scared to finish the trilogy cause he’ll probably end up with a record of 2&1 in the end!! He’ll NEVER pick a fighter that would give him a REAL GOOD SCRAP he’s learned his lesson(HOLLOWAY&DIAZ WERE PICKED BY MATCH MAKERS)& because he’s got an excuse for why not versus why he should!!!! Now that he’s the WWFC’S cash cow&they let him play WWFC he’s gona milk this bitch for all it’s got? If people keep falling for the bull shit hype/smoke screen he’s playing it will only get worse&the whole WWFC will end up like a wwf/wwe show!!!! ALOHA