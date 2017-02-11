Betting Odds For UFC 208: Surprise Name Favored

UFC 208 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 11, 2017) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The UFC Fight Pass prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims start at 8 p.m. ET. The main card kicks off on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. It will also be the first women’s featherweight bout in the promotion’s history. According to oddsmakers, de Randamie is a -125 favorite over Holm, who is a +105 underdog.

Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Inaugural UFC Female Featherweight Championship: Holly Holm (+105) vs. Germaine de Randamie (-125)

Middleweight: Anderson Silva (+135) vs. Derek Brunson (-155)

Middleweight: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (-550) vs. Tim Boetsch (+425)

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (-230) vs. Jared Cannonier (+190)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-420) vs. Jim Miller (+335)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (+115) vs. Randy Brown (-135)

Flyweight: Wilson Reis (-640) vs. Ulka Sasaki (+470)

Lightweight: Nik Lentz (+250) vs. Islam Makhachev (-300)

Flyweight: Jarred Brooks (-125) vs. Ian McCall (+105)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Phillipe Nover (+158) vs. Rick Glenn (-180)

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare (-335) vs. Roan Carneiro (+275)