The Queen Is Here: Why Holly Holm Will Rule The Bantamweights For Good

By Mike Henken -
20
New UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter’s” Holm pulled of a historic upset for the ages when she picked apart, and brutally knocked out heavy favorite and former dominant champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey at this past weekend’s (November 14, 2015) UFC 193 from Australia.

In the aftermath of the sensational performance, much of the attention still remains on the mega star in Rousey. Many considered her to be untouchable, and unbeatable, with her plummet leaving the mixed martial arts (MMA) world in shock.

The criticism towards the ex-champ has been relentless as well, and there seems to be a fair share of fans who are convinced that Holm’s win was a fluke. Possibly a lack of motivation, or a weak game plan was the reason Rousey lost they say.

However, we must also note Holm’s credentials and accept that she put together a brilliant game plan while executing it beautifully.

That being said, maybe it wasn’t a fluke. Let’s take a look at four reasons why Holly Holm could reign as the bantamweight champion for longer than many may think:

  • Paradoxx

    u really need me to load 4 pages to get to the point of this article? Sorry dude, this shit is starting to annoy me.

  • apocalypse123

    haha people are quick to forget how close holly’s first ufc fight was. ronda was breezing through contenders until she hit holly. at the end of the day, styles make fights, and there’s a gameplan to beat holly, i don’t see her beating or even matching ronda’s records.

    • ECassious2

      yes, and people forget she was still recovering from a neck and back injury. Her camp has also admitted to having her hold back a little and not show too much.

      • apocalypse123

        you think ronda wasn’t fighting injured at times? that’s not an excuse, no fighter is 100% going into a fight. the fact is, holly’s struggled against some of her opponents and even been knocked out brutally in boxing. ronda was unscathed, never even in so much as a hint of trouble before this fight. no way holly lasts as champion, and i might even bet on miesha to take the belt from her. if not her then amanda nunes for sure.

        • ECassious2

          I think the big thing is her camp said she was holding back. Who knows. I am not saying she holds the belt forever. For one thing, she is well past her prime and has slowed noticeably from her boxing days. What is a guarantee is that no one in the 135 pound women’s division will beat her standing. Meisha will present problems with her wrestling etc… As far as Holly being knocked out, yes she was. She was knocked out by a lady who had not lost in like 7 years. That happens in the ultra elite world of boxing. What does that have to do with her making Ronda look like an amateur fighter this past Saturday? They are different sports.

          • apocalypse123

            different sports yes, but a loss is a loss. and losses, especially knockouts, will always be relevant because it shows the holes in her game. now maybe no other fighter can exploit those holes for the time being, but they do exist. just like with ronda, there were holes, they were just less apparent due to her annihilating her competition so easily. ronda was overrated but people act like holly isn’t just as equally overrated.

          • ECassious2

            Ronda’s holes are painfully glaring and have been for sometime. She has absolutely horrible stand up. There just has not been anyone in this fledgling division who could take full advantage. We assume Holly will have difficulty with wrestlers etc…but we really don’t know yet.Thst would seem to make sense. I wouldn’t say she is overrated at this point. Everyone is still just focusing on what she did to Ronda which was to completely out class and embarrass her. Holm tried to brawl with the power punching Sophie Mathis in the first fight then chose to box her when she won the rematch. I don’t see any female in the UFC that will be able to write a similar script for Holly. If/when she loses, it will likely be related to her ground game.Time will tell.

          • apocalypse123

            when royce gracie lost his first fight he didn’t get the kind of hate ronda’s getting. it’s like when tj beat barao, all of a sudden everyone is nuthugging tj and hyping his head. holly’s being set up like ronda was, and i don’t think holly’s going to fair very well, not nearly as well as ronda did. styles make fights, ronda had the plan and skills to beat 99% of women in her division, she finally hits that one wall and all of a sudden she’s overrated, blah blah blah. holly’s just as overrated and hasn’t even accomplished half of what ronda has in all the years she’s been a pro.

          • ECassious2

            As a 3 division champion in a highly evolved sport and now UFC Champion, I believe it’s Holly who has accomplished far more in regards to fighting. Ronda should be respected for what she accomplished as should Gina and all the ladies who came before. The sport is evolving as it did when Silva stunned Franklin.

          • apocalypse123

            except this was touted as the ronda rousey division. there was one fighter and one fighter only who completely changed dana’s mind and got him to go from his strict no woman stance to opening the way for holly and other fighters like her. and maybe holly would have been that fighter in time, but as it stood, ronda was the catalyst. my point is i don’t think holly can fill the shoes ronda has left. and when she loses, it’ll be back to square one, and rightfully so.

          • Superzorro

            The holes that she had in her striking in boxing career automatically carry over into MMA? LOL?

        • Superzorro

          All of that Holly bashing makes Ronda look even worse, my friend.

          • apocalypse123

            are you asking me if that’s funny? and don’t call me your friend. go back and read what i said, nowhere did i say those weaknesses translate directly into mma, i said they will always be relevant. when holly was knocked out, did everybody call her overrated and pretend to be these pseudo experts because one fighter that they wanted to lose lost? no, she invested in her skillset and avenged her loss eithout the ire of ungrateful fans quick to discount where she had taken the sport. besides her striking what skills has she showcased? she’s good at fighting her fight which is what ronda did when she defended her title SIX times. if holly beat ronda at her own game i would be impressed. if she defends her title more than once i will be impressed. this will not be called the holly holm division and holly will not defend the title six times. that’s just reality.

          • Superzorro

            I’m sure there were people who called Holly overrated during her boxing career. Heck there are still to this day i.e Chael Sonnen months before the fight discrediting the fact that she never ventured outside of Albuquerque.

            And we’re negatively comparing Ronda’s loss to Holly’s loss in boxing as if they stand on equal footing. People are rejoicing at Ronda’s loss because of how much of a delusion brat she’s shown to be. Are you forgetting all that she had done on the Ultimate Fighter? She was acting like a child. Comparisons to Mike Tyson, being supposedly the best athlete in sports period? Then she goes on about how she thinks she could beat Cain Velasquez, let alone her entire division with one arm tied behind the back? Couple those with the weigh in shennanigans as well as not touching gloves before the fight?
            And you’ll see how Ronda had this backlash coming.
            Holly is just about as down to earth as you can get in combat sports. You don’t have to be a bitch like Ronda to be confident.

            I wouldn’t go as far as saying that Holly *beat* Ronda at her game. But she got as close to it as she could have in such a short bout – one takedown and stopped the throws entirely, both from the clinch as well as defending the trademark armbar. It wouldn’t be too far off to say that Holly outgrappled Ronda, even if marginally.

            Sure. All of this Miesha Tate beating Holly shit? It’s all speculation. So go on, you’re free to think that.

          • apocalypse123

            styles make fights, that is and always has been the case. ronda is not the first cocky fighter nor is she the cockiest fighter. and you know what? she was backing it all up, just like mcgoober does in all his fights. where’s the hate for him? where’s the hate for jones, who does nothing but disrespect his opponents offhandedly every chance he gets? where’s the “the hype is over” video for anderson, who lost his title specifically BY being cocky? he was widely considered a can crusher, yet fans still defend him to this day. ronda won the pan american judo championship with one arm after popping her dislocated elbow back into place mid-match. something even the cockiest of fighters can’t boast. chael sonnen, the greatest trash talker in the history of mma didn’t get a page of memes when he lost to jones and anderson. when holly loses and her hype balloon deflates, it won’t make ronda look bad, it will prove she was simply CAUGHT against a style she was unprepared for which happens to the best of fighters. she wasn’t armbarred by holly, that was NEVER a worry and never will be a worry. however she hit holly with a few good shots but ultimately was caught up in holly’s game and lost once in an otherwise completely untarnished career. 12 and ONE is my point, and no one especially not holly is going to break her records any time soon, same as no one is going to break anderson’s records any time soon. the hypocrisy is astounding among you people who are okay with one fighters cockiness but not another’s. at least be fair and hate on anderson, jones and mcgoober when he loses dec. 12th

          • Superzorro

            Are you seriously asking where the hate is for Jones and McGregor is? Lol, Anderson? Another question – are you blind? Deaf? Mentally retarded? You have to be one of those three if you havent realized that Rousey has more fans than the two. Hell, even the Anderson hate was comparable when Rousey is the more polarizing figure. Why are they not receiving as much hate at the moment? It isnt rocket science. Ronda just got her ass beat for it, thats why.

          • apocalypse123

            what a disrespectful little cunt you are. No wonder you’re the biggest mcgoober nuthugger on this site. I didn’t even try to predict this fight, I’m just sick of the ungrateful ignorant fans like you that don’t understand what someone’s done for the sport they claim to love and bash a fighter as good as ronda is then turn and suck off mcgregor. your hypocrisy speaks for itself, here’s a prediction for you that i won’t have to rub in like some small insecure man after it comes true, mcgregor loses dec. 12th. and when it happens I’m gonna be gracious and wish you and him nothing but the best. just like i did ronda. because that’s what respectful fans do.

          • Superzorro

            I love Ronda Rousey as a fighter, there’s no question about that. As a person? Not so much. Same goes for Floyd Mayweather, et cetera. Where have I criticized what she has done for the sport? Go ahead, give me one example.

            Oh, that’s right. You can’t find one. Just like you haven’t addressed any of the points that I made in my previous post. You just threw childish insults. Know what that’s an indication of? You losing this argument.

            Example of where I’ve nut hugged McGregor? You know, I would throw a childish insult at you, but to tell you the truth? I don’t even know who you are, dude. Yet you keep up with my posts enough to know who I am and who I’m not a fan of, let alone that I’m “the biggest mcgoober nut hugger on this site.”

            You’re sick of ungrateful ignorant fans like me? Why don’t you do something about it tough guy? I recognize what Ronda has done for this sport, who are you to say that I haven’t? You want to know what’s hilarious? What you’re accusing me of about Ronda? You do the exact same thing for Conor McGregor. You don’t acknowledge what Conor has brought to the sport. And constantly bash him.
            I predicted that Ronda would win this fight in devastating fashion. I even said that Holly Holm wouldn’t have a chance
            (
            and that Ronda could very well knock her out. But it turns out, Ronda’s striking is horrible with a capital ‘h.’ And unlike you, a **true** nut hugger, I don’t blindly ignore a persons weak areas if I’m a fan of them.
            I openly bash my favorite fighters if there’s something glaringly wrong with them. You want to know what people are called when they don’t?
            Fucking nut huggers.
            End of discussion.
            GG.

  • james

    Similar to the Cain and Werdum fight. Out coached and out of shape. Ronda looked even a little flabby compaired to past fights.

    I have been saying Holm could do it. She has the best footwork in that division. I don’t think Cyborg could have but there is no telling how much cool aid Ronda has drunk from her moronic coach and her hype. Her next moves will say a lot. There are a lot of great camps all around her. Is she loyal to the point of stupid. Time will tell.

    Smartest thing would be fix her striking and distance footwork, head movement and fluidity. She has good hands she just sucks at boxing. She is so stiff her feet aren’t there for her to land her shots.

    Holly on the other hand is fluid and calm and will adjust to a point game or a finish as needed. Very hard opponent. Not unlike machida.

    Ronda at the least should learn the Russian sambo/boxing techniques. They look sloppy like Fedor or Khabib but they still use concepts of foot placement for shots. They also utilize how to use a missed punch that lands to grab for throw or off balance for another attack like how rockhold dropped machida for instance. Her boxing looks terrible live. She has good hands and power but that 1/3 of boxing.

  • Lee Watson

    Ahem…well not really.two straight losses