Zhang Mingyang TKOs Ozzy Diaz with Savage Elbow Strike in Opening Round – UFC Macau Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Zhang Mingyang earned his 18th career finish at UFC Macau, putting away Ozzy Diaz with a picture-perfect elbow strike in the opening round.

Diaz was hesitant to engage in the early going, instead opting to make reads and look for an opening. Of course, that allowed Zhang to do the same and, in the end, it cost Diaz big.

gettyimages 2186454888 612x612 1

Just before the halfway point of the first, Zhang pumps a jab and as Diaz steps in to try and counter, Zhang delivers a perfectly timed elbow that caught Diaz clean. With his opponent hitting the mat, Zhang pounced and dropped some ground and pound strikes. Diaz attempted to defend, but all he could do was cover up, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage less than three minutes into the scrap.

gettyimages 2186454887 612x612 1

Official Result: Zhang Mingyang def. Ozzy Diaz via TKO (elbow to ground-and-pound) at 2:25 of Round 1.

GdEOE 9XUAAzRYu

Check out highlights from Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz at UFC Macau:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

