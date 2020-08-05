Zabit Magomedsharipov has his doubts as to why a fight with Yair Rodriguez isn’t taking place.

Magomedsharipov was set to face Rodriguez in a highly-anticipated featherweight bout set for August 29. However, that will no longer be the case after it was revealed on Tuesday that Rodriguez had injured his ankle.

Magomedsharipov, though, is not convinced as he reacted to the news on Wednesday.

“It’s funny I signed bout agreement few weeks ago, Yair never did, UFC never announced officially main event. Two options: 1. UFC playing games 2. Yair has no balls 🤔🤔🤔”

Magomedsharipov Wants Volkanovski In October

Calvin Kattar has since offered to step in and face Magomedsharipov in a rematch.

However, the Dagestan native doesn’t seem too interested in running things back and would rather face current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski right away.

“@alexvolkanovski I’m waiting for you”

“The Great” would reply soon after.

“I am the champ not the replacement fighter but I hope you find a matchup ASAP then chances are I see you later this year.”

Magomedsharipov, however, seems intent on facing Volkanovski next as he wants a date in October.

“Let’s do it in October Champ”

What do you think should be next for Magomedsharipov?