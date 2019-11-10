Zabit Magomedsharipov ‘Happy’ To Face Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Winner

Spread the word!













Zabit Magomedsharipov believes he is deserving of the next crack at the UFC featherweight title.

Magomedsharipov made it six straight wins with the promotion following a unanimous decision triumph over Calvin Kattar in the UFC Moscow headliner on Saturday. Kattar served as the Dagestan native’s toughest task yet and even troubled Magomedsharipov in the third round. However, Magomedsharipov did enough to get the win.

As for his slow third round showing, the 28-year-old attributed it to an infection he had while he was training in Thailand:

“I knew he was a tough guy,” he said via translator about Kattar during the ESPN post fight show (via MMA Fighting). “We didn’t expect him to block so much, so I had to kick him in the legs. This is what was different from our expectations.

“… I got a little tired in the third round because I had an infection when I was in Thailand. I have to take antibiotics, so I think that influenced my performance.”

Regardless, Magomedsharipov got the victory and is now seemingly in title contention. Featherweight champion Max Holloway is scheduled to defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 next month.

And Magomedsharipov wants to face the winner next:

“I think it is going to be a very exciting fight; I can’t wait to see it,” Magomedsharipov added of the UFC 245 co-headliner. “I will also be happy to face the winner of this upcoming fight.

“I think I fully deserve the title fight and after enough preparation, I should be more than ready to have a go at the title.”

Do you think Magomedsharipov should get the next crack at the title?