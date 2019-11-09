Zabit Magomedsharipov Triumphs Over Calvin Kattar In Striking Battle – UFC Moscow Highlights

Zabit Magomedsharipov faced arguably his toughest task yet in Calvin Kattar but came out on top nonetheless.
The two featherweights met in a three-round headliner at UFC Moscow on Saturday in what was largely a striking battle. Magomedsharipov largely dominated the first two rounds as he was outlanding Kattar throughout.
However, Kattar was still in it as he was landing shots of his own and really came to life in the third round where he caught the Dagestan native multiple times. However, it wasn’t enough as he would eventually lose 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards.
You can watch the highlights below:
Makes it look easy 😨 #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/kwT36Iwsx0
— UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2019
What kind of sorcery is this? @zabeast_mma #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/ZNS5CpOPr0
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019
Sensing his moment? 👀 #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/q6vAdbEtD6
— UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2019
Caught him midair 😤@zabeast_mma #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/V13ylAt3jo
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019
ZABIT! 🇷🇺👏@Zabeast_MMA earns the UD infront of the home crowd! #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/budaE01YF6
— UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2019
What did you think of the fight? Agree with the scorecards?
