Ex-UFC star Yoel Romero reveals stunning BKFC move is in the works: ‘We are cooking something’

Former multiple-time UFC middleweight championship challenger, Yoel Romero has revealed interesting plans are already in place for him to make a spectacular move to the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) – as soon as a couple of months.

Romero, a current Bellator MMA contender, most recently featured earlier this year at Bellator vs. PFL – turning in a unanimous decision victory over fellow former UFC title challenger, Thiago Santos.

Improving to 3-2 over the course of five fights in the promotion, Cuban veteran, Romero has also landed devastating knockout wins over both Alex Polizzi, and fellow veteran striker, Melvin Manhoef.

Challenging for light heavyweight gold back in June of last year, Olympic silver medal winner, Romero dropped a unanimous decision loss to Russian star, Vadim Nemkov.

Yoel Romero reveals BKFC move is in the works

And weighing up his fighting future amid links to a host of contests and organization, Romero boldly claimed recently that he has the key to beat incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira – who headlines UFC 303 this weekend.

“A lot of people talk and they think if I would fight against the big champ (Alex) Pereira in the UFC, 205lbs – he has plenty of experience,” Yoel Romero said on the Overdogs podcast. “[He] is a born striker, it would be an honor to fight people with caliber [like him]. He’s a man born of a women, same as me.”

“Everything is possible when you believe, he has two hands, I also have two hands – all can happen,” Yoel Romero continued. “The strategy to beat Alex is doing a well mixed fight. You can’t wrestle and wrestle [continuously], you can’t do striking and striking [continously].”

However, the veteran Pinar del Rio fan-favorite claimed a move to the BKFC was targeted – with a potential debut just months away.

“We are cooking something,” Yoel Romero explained. “You all know that I came from a boxing family and one thing I still have to do in life is fighting in a ring. But this time, only punches. We are cooking something, and something soon. We are not talking about a year – nothing about that. We are talking about months.”

