Video – Alex Pereira helps stranded driver with flat tire ahead of UFC 303 title fight return

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira helped a stranded man with a flat tire ahead of UFC 303 title defense against Jiri Prochazka.

A video went viral of a man being stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire when Pereira and his team noticed. Pereira, apparently used to work in a tire shop so he was able to swap the tire out rather easily and helped the man continue on with his day who was quite grateful for it.

It was a cool moment for Pereira to stop and help out a person deal with their flat tire. The person also knew who Pereira was as he thanked the champion for helping him in the video before Pereira and his team went along with their day.

Alex Pereira explains why he took Jiri Prochazka title defense on short notice

Alex Pereira is looking to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time as he is rematching Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 on Saturday.

Pereira and Prochazka fought back in November with the Brazilian winning by second-round TKO. The two took the fight on just two weeks’ notice, but the Brazilian didn’t hesitate to take the fight and defend his title on short notice.

“I like taking these opportunities,” Pereria told The MacLife through an interpreter (via MMAJunkie). “I’m going to be 37. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be fighting. It’s a good opportunity for me to keep myself active, to keep myself training. I’m always training, so these opportunities, you’ve just got to take them whenever they come…

“It’s hard to say if I would accept the fight against someone else, but in this case it is Jiri,” Pereira added. “It’s not necessarily the fact that I’ve fought him before and beat him before, but the fact that we knew we were supposed to be fighting soon. We didn’t expect it to be this soon, but we were already expecting to fight each other, so I feel like we’re almost around the same timing. If we were to fight in August, this is when we would start picking up training.”

Alex Pereira enters his UFC 303 title defense as a slight betting favorite as he’s -155 against Jiri Prochazka.