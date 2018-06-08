Yoel Romero Reveals Real Reason He Didn’t Make Weight For UFC 225

Earlier today (Fri., June 8, 2018), middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero missed weight for his scheduled title fight with Robert Whittaker in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, marking yet another high-profile UFC fight marred by a weight miss.

Weighing in at 186 pounds on his first attempt, Romero was initially given two hours by the commission to cut the weight and re-weigh-in. But Romero missed weight by only 0.2 pounds on his second attempt, inciting some strong reactions from his fellow fighters and putting the main event of the most stacked UFC pay-per-view event of the year in significant jeopardy.

Video of Romero appearing near-death from dehydration as his team helped him walk away from the weigh-ins arose, and fans were left wondering what would become of UFC 225’s feature bout. That uncertainty was only increased when it was revealed Romero may not show up at the ceremonial weigh-ins an hour ago, but “The Soldier of God” eventually did despite not appearing all that recovered from the concerning scene of earlier today.

Speaking to octagon commentator Joe Rogan at the ceremonial weigh-ins, Romero revealed that he wasn’t given the full two hours the commission said he was, but was instead given only one hour and forced to quit cutting:

‘You know, I missed the weight, you know what happened. The situation is very complicated. I don’t know why the commission stopped me. (Rogan chimes in with, ‘the commission stopped you with hours to go’). Yeah, I needed two hours and the commission would only give me one. And that’s what happened. I don’t know why the commission no give me two hours.”

The commission presumably stopped Romero from cutting more weight in the middle of the allotted time due to potential health issues, something that you’d be hard-pressed to blame them for after watching the video of him leaving his second attempt to make weight.

But he only missed weight by 0.2 pounds and cut 22 pounds throughout the week if we’re to believe Michael Bisping’s claims from the FOX Sports 1 booth, so letting cut the final fraction to save a UFc main event may have possible. For his part, Romero wanted everyone to know it was not his decision to stop trying to make weight:

“It was the commission’s decision.”

It appears his fight with Whittaker is still on for the time being, yet it’s a strange set of circumstances where only “The Reaper” can defend his belt while Romero can’t win it.

It’s also the second straight main event Romero has been in that position. Is a move up to light heavyweight in the cards for the hulking “Soldier of God?”