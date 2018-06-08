Fighters React To Yoel Romero Missing Weight For UFC 225 Main Event

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero has made UFC history, but not necessarily the way he might’ve hoped for.

The Cuban is now the first fighter in UFC history to miss weight in back-to-back title fights. He was initially scheduled to challenge Robert Whittaker for the middleweight championship in the main event of tomorrow’s UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) in Chicago.

Instead, Romero came in one pound overweight. He was given an extra two hours to cut the extra pound, but still came in .2 pounds overweight. As a result, the bout’s future is uncertain as of this writing.

In Romero’s last fight he also failed to make weight for an interim middleweight title bout against Luke Rockhold. Romero won that contest via third round knockout.

Several fighters took to Twitter to offer there thoughts on The Soldier Of God missing weight yet again. Here are a few of their reactions:

