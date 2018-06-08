UFC 225 Weigh-In Results

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout will co-headline this event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout will headline the preliminary card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 225 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Yoel Romero () – for middleweight title
  • Colby Covington () vs. Rafael dos Anjos (169) – for interim welterweight title
  • Megan Anderson () vs. Holly Holm (146)
  • Andrei Arlovski () vs. Tai Tuivasa (261)
  • Phil “CM Punk” Brooks (169) vs. Mike Jackson ()

PRELIMIMARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Curtis Blaydes () vs. Alistair Overeem ()
  • Carla Esparza (116) vs. Claudia Gadelha (116)
  • Mirsad Bektic (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)
  • Rashad Coulter () vs. Chris De La Rocha (261)

PRELIMIMARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Rashad Evans (205) vs. Anthony Smith (206)
  • Joseph Benavidez () vs. Sergio Pettis ()
  • Clay Guida (154) vs. Charles Oliveira (155)
  • Dan Ige (146) vs. Mike Santiago (145)

