UFC 225 Weigh-In Results

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.



UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout will co-headline this event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout will headline the preliminary card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 225 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Yoel Romero () – for middleweight title

Colby Covington () vs. Rafael dos Anjos (169) – for interim welterweight title

Megan Anderson () vs. Holly Holm (146)

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Tai Tuivasa (261)

Phil “CM Punk” Brooks (169) vs. Mike Jackson ()

PRELIMIMARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes () vs. Alistair Overeem ()

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Claudia Gadelha (116)

Mirsad Bektic (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)

Rashad Coulter () vs. Chris De La Rocha (261)

PRELIMIMARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Rashad Evans (205) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

Joseph Benavidez () vs. Sergio Pettis ()

Clay Guida (154) vs. Charles Oliveira (155)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Mike Santiago (145)