UFC 225 Weigh-In Results

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout will co-headline this event.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.
Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout will headline the preliminary card.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 225 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Yoel Romero () – for middleweight title
- Colby Covington () vs. Rafael dos Anjos (169) – for interim welterweight title
- Megan Anderson () vs. Holly Holm (146)
- Andrei Arlovski () vs. Tai Tuivasa (261)
- Phil “CM Punk” Brooks (169) vs. Mike Jackson ()
PRELIMIMARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Curtis Blaydes () vs. Alistair Overeem ()
- Carla Esparza (116) vs. Claudia Gadelha (116)
- Mirsad Bektic (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)
- Rashad Coulter () vs. Chris De La Rocha (261)
PRELIMIMARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Rashad Evans (205) vs. Anthony Smith (206)
- Joseph Benavidez () vs. Sergio Pettis ()
- Clay Guida (154) vs. Charles Oliveira (155)
- Dan Ige (146) vs. Mike Santiago (145)