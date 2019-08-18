Paulo Costa Wins War Over Yoel Romero – UFC 241 Results

Spread the word!













Up next on the UFC 241 main card is the highly-anticipated middleweight bout between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

Round 1:

High kick lands for Romero and he just misses on a takedown. An uppercut lands for Romero. Both men rock each other with big hooks and Costa presses the action against the cage. A nice left hook and front kick to the body lands for Romero. Another nice hook lands for Romero. Costa with a nice hook and kick to the body now. Flying knee for Romero and a hook for the follow-up.

A low blow from Costa to Romero temporarily stops the action. Leg kicks land for Romero and he goes in for the takedown, but it’s stuffed. Costa pressing Romero against the cage now. Romero catches Costa with a hook but Costa continues to press forward. A lead hook lands for Romero and the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Some nice hooks land for Costa and Romero responds with a nice uppercut in the clinch. Body kick lands for Costa. Leg kick connects for Costa and he follows up with a pair to the body. Costa connects with a pair of hooks. A nice jab connects for Costa. Romero lands a nice pair of jabs. Romero touching up Costa now. Costa just lands a nice overhand but Romero continues to press the action and throw volume. The round comes to an end with a Romero takedown.

Round 3:

Romero lands some nice shots in the clinch. Costa fires back with a nice straight hand but Romero lands a jab. A pair of body kicks land for Costa. An eye poke from Romero to Costa temporarily stops the action. Costa catches Romero with a hook. Romero responds with a jab. Romero with a nice combination now.

Costa responds with a hard combination. They’re mocking each other now. Romero putting landing some nice shots now. Costa lands a kick to the body. Romero gets a takedown but Costa is right to his feet as the horn sounds.

Official Result: Paulo Costa def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)