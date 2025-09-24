Yoel Romero Leaves UFC All-Time Great Stunned with BKFC Debut – “What a Specimen”

Yoel Romero continues to defy Father Time.

After competing for every major mixed martial arts promotion (Strikeforce, UFC, Bellator, and the PFL), Romero, 48, continues to dominate the world of combat sports. After scoring a pair of highlight-reel victories under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner, ‘Soldier of God’ made his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 80 and delivered yet another epic KO.

48 year old Yoel Romero getting KO wins in BKFC 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJT14nZJp7 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) September 13, 2025



Looking back on the former UFC title challenger’s impressive showing inside the squared circle, multi-time flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson marveled at Romero’s ability to control every environment he steps into, whether it be the ring or the cage.

“What a specimen” Johnson said while watching Romero’s impressive finish. “What a specimen. I’m just so mesmerized by the green, the sparkle shoes. Like my wife says, everything that’s green is good. All right, here we go. Look at that moment. Oh my god. Good lord. Oh [explicit]. Oh my god. So he does a good job of getting close. Oh man. He gets super close, bobs and weaves, and shoots something down the middle. Oh my goodness. Right there.”

Yoel Romero is ready for a shot at BKFC gold

Though it was just his first appearances for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Romero could already be in line for a shot at the promotion’s heavyweight title.

“It sounds tempting, right?” Romero said of a potential title shot during the BKFC 80 post-fight press conference. “It sounds tempting anytime you get offered an opportunity to get the biggest prize where you work. It’s tempting. If this is what they put on the table, I’m ready.”

The BKFC’s current heavyweight king is none other than former UFC standout ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell. Following a 17-fight stint inside the Octagon, Rothwell moved to bare-knuckle, where he’s gone 4-0, including a 36-second KO of Mick Terrill to capture the heavyweight crown.