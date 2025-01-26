Ben Rothwell Knocks Mick Terrill Out Cold in 36 Seconds to Win Heavyweight Title – BKFC KnuckleMania 5 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ben Rothwell Knocks Mick Terrill Out Cold in 36 Seconds to Win Heavyweight Title - BKFC KnuckleMania 5 Highlights

Former UFC fighter ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell only needed 36 seconds to claim his first championship under the BKFC banner at KnuckleMania 5.

Emanating from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Rothwell stepped into the co-main event spotlight against reigning titleholder Mick Terrill. In the opening seconds, both fighters remained cautious which resulted in Rothwell inadvertently poking Terrill in the eye. The unintentional foul brought a brief stop to the contest, but the fight was resumed fairly quickly with Terrill good to go.

Once back underway, Rothwell inched his way in and Terrill attempted to land a right hand. Rothwell unleashed a counter right which caught Terrill clean and immediately rendered him unconscious, sending him crashing to the canvas and bringing an end to the bout in less than a minute.

READ MORE:  Video - BKFC Brawlers Taylor Starling and 'Rowdy' Bec Rawlings Leave Little to the Imagination
7n3XQpZY 1

Official Result: Ben Rothwell def. Mick Terrill via KO (counter overhand right) at 0:36 of Round 1 to win the BKFC heavyweight championship.

BKFC30 NV0328

Check out highlights from Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell at BKFC KnuckleMania 5:

READ MORE:  Bec Rawlings Returns to Win Column with Five-Round Beatdown of Taylor Starling - BKFC KnuckleMania 5 Highlights

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts