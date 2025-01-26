Ben Rothwell Knocks Mick Terrill Out Cold in 36 Seconds to Win Heavyweight Title – BKFC KnuckleMania 5 Highlights

Former UFC fighter ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell only needed 36 seconds to claim his first championship under the BKFC banner at KnuckleMania 5.

Emanating from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Rothwell stepped into the co-main event spotlight against reigning titleholder Mick Terrill. In the opening seconds, both fighters remained cautious which resulted in Rothwell inadvertently poking Terrill in the eye. The unintentional foul brought a brief stop to the contest, but the fight was resumed fairly quickly with Terrill good to go.

Once back underway, Rothwell inched his way in and Terrill attempted to land a right hand. Rothwell unleashed a counter right which caught Terrill clean and immediately rendered him unconscious, sending him crashing to the canvas and bringing an end to the bout in less than a minute.

Official Result: Ben Rothwell def. Mick Terrill via KO (counter overhand right) at 0:36 of Round 1 to win the BKFC heavyweight championship.

Check out highlights from Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell at BKFC KnuckleMania 5:

Big Ben Rothwell has found a 2nd (3rd?) career rejuvenation in BKFC



Right hook one hitter quitter to become the new heavyweight champion #knucklemaniav pic.twitter.com/u4dARqb9y5 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 26, 2025

BEN ROTHWELL IS THE NEW BKFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION🏆‼️



WHAT A KO💥#knucklemaniav #BKFC



pic.twitter.com/Civc3WirmE — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) January 26, 2025

The perfect KO from Ben Rothwell#KnucklemaniaV pic.twitter.com/QmEbBRgijZ — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) January 26, 2025