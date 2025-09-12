Yoel Romero Shatters Theo Doukas in Epic Bare-Knuckle Debut – BKFC 80 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Yoel Romero delivered another highlight-reel finish in his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 80 on Friday night.

After a relatively slow start from Romero, the ‘Soldier of God’ turned it up in the second stanza, catching Doukas with a stiff right hand followed by a straight left that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Doukas answered the count, but quickly ate the mat again after getting folded by a vicious uppercut from the former UFC star.

Doukas again climbed to his feet, but went down for a third and final time following another nasty uppercut seconds before the bell.

Official Result: Yoel Romero def. Theo Doukas via TKO (uppercut) at 1:56 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Yoel Romero vs. Theo Doukas at BKFC 80:

