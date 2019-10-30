Yoel Romero Calls Out Israel Adesanya, Gets Blasted By Paulo Costa

Spread the word!













Yoel Romero has expressed interest in fighting UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya next, after initial opponent Paulo Costa was forced out with an injury. It looks like the feeling is mutual between Adesanya and Romero, as “Stylebender” claims he’s already prepared for Romero.

Now, Romero has responded to Adesanya’s comments, taking to Instagram, saying, “Give me the f*cking date.” Check it out here:

It certainly looks like Romero and Adesanya are angling for a fight against each other next. However, this seems to have upset Costa, who took to Instagram himself to blast “The Soldier Of God,” who he recently defeated via unanimous decision.

“Look who wants to return from the dead’s world. Oh my goodness, is this man still alive? After that beating? Unbelievable!Hauhau Look man , that funny skinny clown Will be killed by my hands . It a my promise. I ll do this very soon so stay cool and go back to your forced retirement . That’s so funny.”

Costa and Adesanya certainly have their own issues to sort out inside the Octagon, but given Costa will be out for eight months, and Adesanya likely wants to stay active, a fight between “Stylebender” and Romero isn’t completely out of the realm of possibilities.

What do you think about Romero and Costa’s back-and-forth? Who do you think will fight Adesanya next?