Yan Xiaonan out-strikes Tabatha Ricci Over Three Rounds – UFC Macau Results

The UFC Macau co-main event saw China’s Yan Xiaonan take on ‘Baby Shark’ Tabatha Ricci in the women’s strawweight division. Throughout the bout, the solid technical striking from Yan controlled the match as the Brazilian was unable to find any success.

Yan Xiaonan is ranked number two in the women’s strawweight division and is coming off of a title shot loss against Zhang Weili at UFC 300 earlier this year. Tabatha Ricci saw this fight as a golden opportunity to skyrocket up the rankings. Coming off two consecutive wins, ‘Baby Shark‘ was looking to prove that she belongs at the top. Title implications were potentially on the line in this one as the Jiu-Jitsu of Ricci took on the sanda striking of Yan.

Round 1 was contested on the feet as Ricci was unable to secure a takedown or find the clinch. Yan Xiaonan controlled the opening round from range and was able to land 17 strikes to Ricci’s 0. Round 2 opened to much more action with Yan stunning her Brazilian opponent but Ricci secured a takedown and Yan popped up back to her feet where she landed more solid punches. In round 3, hooks to the body landed from Yan as Ricci struggled to close the distance. Long jabs and combinations continued to land throughout the round for Yan.

With her win, she called out Zhang Weili for a world title rematch.

Yan Xiaonan def. Tabatha Ricci via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) and out-landed her 41-8 in significant strikes.

MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Yan Xiaonan of China punches Tabatha Ricci of Brazil in their women’s strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (R-L) Yan Xiaonan of China kicks Tabatha Ricci of Brazil in their women’s strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Yan Xiaonan of China and Tabatha Ricci of Brazil exchange punches in their women’s strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
