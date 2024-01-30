Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle open to making UFC return: ‘I can communicate with anybody’

Former UFC fighter turned professional wrestler Matt Riddle is open to making a move back to the Octagon.

Riddle, who made his UFC debut as part of The Ultimate Fighter 7 in 2008, went on to have a fairly successful career in mixed martial arts, amassing an 8-3 record with all, but one of his fights coming under the UFC banner. Unfortunately, Riddle found himself in a bit of hot water with the Nevada State Athletic Commission on more than one occasion.

Following a submission victory of Chris Clements in July 2012, the bout was overturned after Riddle tested positive for marijuana. Less than a year later, a split decision win in his favor was also changed to a no-contest after he once again tested positive for marijuana. Riddle was subsequently released from the promotion.

Without positive marijuana tests, Riddle would have held a record of 10-3 with a five-fight win streak.

After one fight with Titan FC, Riddle closed the book on his combat sports career and made the move to sports entertainment. Developing a massive fan following on the indie scene, he signed with the WWE in 2018 and spent five years with the promotion before parting ways in late 2023.

Matt Riddle Doesn’t See Dana White Taking His Call

During a sit-down interview with Chris Van Vliet, Riddle revealed that he would be more than willing to speak with Dana White regarding a return to the Octagon, but he can’t realistically see the UFC CEO taking his call at this point.

“I mean, I can communicate with anybody,” Riddle said. “I’ll talk to anybody, I don’t mind. I don’t think he would take my call and I don’t blame him. I mean, he’s got a lot going on and if I fought 10 times or maybe five times, I knocked out five people in a row right now, and I’m like the best in the world I might get a call. “But if I’m not fighting top talent and beating top talent, he runs the UFC, he runs the best fighting organization in the world and he’s not in it for, per se, money fights. They have been in the past, but I don’t think that’s his objective. I think his objective is to add the top-ranked fighters and see who the best in the world is, and by default, you’re probably gonna get entertainment out of that” (h/t MMA Knockout).

Riddle added that he is also open to potentially competing in the Professional Fighters League, so long as they come correct with their offer.