WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes interested in crossing over to the UFC: ‘I told my wife I wanted to do one fight’

Cody Rhodes has toyed with the idea of making the move from sports entertainment to MMA.

On Saturday (January 27) Rhodes became the first WWE Superstar to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches since ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin accomplished the feat 25 years ago. Days ahead of his history-making performance, ‘The American Nightmare’ spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi where the topic of a potential crossover into the UFC came up.

With both WWE and the UFC residing under the TKO Group banner following last year’s groundbreaking merger, fans have been chomping at the bit to see stars from the two organizations interact. In the past, professional fighters like Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn, and Matt Riddle have made the successful move from MMA to pro wrestling.

Seeing a WWE Superstar strap on the four-ounce gloves is far less common, but it’s something the former AEW star would love to see.

“What would be funny to me is if anyone could crossover from here,” Rhodes said. “We have legitimately very tough guys like Bobby Lashley. I’m always very curious to see how one of us would do. I know in the past it’s not always worked out for everybody, but I am curious to see who is the first to take that jump.”

Cody Rhodes has called his shot, and will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #WrestleMania.



Let’s. Fucking. Go.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zNoPgOU6gM — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) January 28, 2024

Asked if he could be the guy to move from the ring to the Octagon, Cody Rhodes revealed that he had mentioned the idea to his wife — Brandi Rhodes — a couple of years ago, but she promptly shut down the conversation.

“I actually told my wife. I told my wife I wanted to do one fight,” Rhodes revealed. “I told her this two years ago. I think I was looking for some sort of massive financial windfall, I don’t know what it was, but I told her I wanted to do one fight and she absolutely let me know that would not be happening. Unless you convince her, it’s not going to happen. Maybe it’s for the best.”

Brock Lesnar is the most notable WWE star to cross over, making his UFC debut in 2008. He captured the promotion’s heavyweight title in just his third fight, defeating Octagon legend Randy Couture. He defended the belt against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin before surrendering the strap to Cain Velasquez in 2010. Following a five-year layoff, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ returned for a UFC 200 fight with Mark Hunt. Lesnar won via unanimous decision, but the result was later overturned after he tested positive for a banned substance.