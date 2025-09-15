WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer Interested in UFC Opportunity “I love the UFC.”

WWE superstar Stephanie Vaquer has revealed her interest in potentially pursuing opportunities with the UFC, citing her training experience at the UFC Performance Center in Mexico and her friendship with Chilean UFC fighter Ignacio Bahamondes.

Stephanie Vaquer Opens Door to Potential UFC Career

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the current NXT Women’s Champion discussed her fascination with MMA and her hopes for future collaboration with the UFC organization. Vaquer expressed her admiration for the sport while acknowledging the differences between professional wrestling and mixed martial arts competition.

“I love the UFC. I’ve been training in Mexico at the UFC Performance Center, and I have a really good friend there. I’m a big fan of the UFC, and I hope one day we can do something together. I know it’s a different discipline from pro wrestling, but we are both fighters. My friend Ignacio Bahamondes is famous in Chile, and he’s also my best friend. In both fighting and wrestling, he understands me, the sport, and the discipline. That’s why I hope one day we can do something together.”

The Chilean-born wrestler has been actively training at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City, where she has developed a close friendship with Ignacio “La Jaula” Bahamondes, a lightweight fighter from her home country. Bahamondes, who holds a 17-6 professional record, has earned recognition as one of the UFC’s most exciting striking prospects, accumulating multiple Performance of the Night bonuses for his highlight-reel knockouts.

Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer made headlines in March 2025 when she visited the UFC facility, where she demonstrated her professional wrestling finishing moves inside the octagon and posed for photographs with Bahamondes. The visit occurred ahead of UFC Fight Night Mexico, where Vaquer was spotted among the crowd representing WWE’s developmental brand.

The 32-year-old wrestler has established herself as a historic figure in professional wrestling, becoming the first South American woman to win championships in major promotions including CMLL in Mexico, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and WWE.

Her rapid ascension in WWE included capturing both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship, making her the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously.

Born Ana Stephanie Vaquer González in San Fernando, Chile, she began her wrestling career at age 16 in the Chilean independent circuit before expanding to Mexico and eventually signing with WWE in July 2024. Her journey from the Chilean wrestling scene to becoming a double champion in WWE represents a significant milestone for South American representation in professional sports entertainment.

The connection between WWE and UFC has strengthened following the 2023 merger that created TKO Group Holdings, with both organizations now operating under the same corporate umbrella valued at approximately $21 billion. This business relationship has facilitated increased crossover opportunities between the two combat sports entities.

While Vaquer’s comments suggest genuine interest in mixed martial arts competition, any potential transition would require extensive additional training beyond her current wrestling background. The prospect of WWE stars transitioning to MMA has precedent, with notable figures like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk making the crossover with varying degrees of success. However, such transitions remain rare and require significant preparation time to develop the necessary fighting skills for professional competition.

Vaquer’s friendship with Bahamondes provides her with direct insight into the UFC world. The 27-year-old Chilean fighter has compiled an impressive resume since joining the UFC in 2021, earning his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series with a spectacular knockout victory.

The timing of Vaquer’s comments coincides with her continued success in WWE, where she recently competed in high-profile matches and maintains her status as one of the promotion’s rising international stars. Her dual nationality as both Chilean and Mexican citizen has helped expand WWE’s reach in Latin American markets.